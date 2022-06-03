It’s back to the triple-digit heat starting Saturday, and the heat won’t let up for at least 9 days. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Enjoy clear skies and a light breeze from the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 68. In the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico as well as Culberson County, expect scattered showers and t-showers. These distant storms may stir up occasional, random gusts in El Paso.

FORECAST: Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high of 100. The SW-west winds will pick up and gust to near 30 mph. Thankfully, the winds will not be strong enough to produce blowing dust. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 100. Again, expect similar moderate winds on Sunday afternoon, gusting to 30 mph. Monday will be sunny, breezy, and 101. Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and 102. High pressure will reach a maximum on Wednesday raising the high to 105. On Thursday, expect a high of 102 with scattered late-day t-storms. Friday will be partly cloudy and 101 with a chance of late-day t-storms. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms. Saturday’s high: 100.