A Last Surge of Blizzard-Like Snowfall for El Paso, Las Cruces; Dangerously Cold Overnight – Your Forecast

I took the photo just outside the KTSM studios in west El Paso at 1 PM.

Visibility dropped to a quarter mile in some parts of El Paso and Las Cruces thanks to a last surge of heavy snowfall combined with gusty, bitterly-cold winds.

A Winter Weather Warning is posted for El Paso, Dona Ana, Otero, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties until 5 AM Monday. A final, early afternoon surge of snow will deliver up to 6 inches in some areas of both El Paso and Las Cruces. Expect nearly 8 inches over Otero, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties. Over a foot of snow is likely in the Sacramento Mountains. After 2:30 PM, the heavy snow will shift over to light flurries and then slowly clearing skies.

DANGEROUS COLD TONIGHT: The cold north winds will still keep gusting much of the night, to 45 mph, dropping the temperature to 10 at the airport. Some low elevations of New Mexico will drop to 3. Ruidoso will drop to -4. Pets and pipes need to be protected immediately. Black ice will be a real threat on wet roadways, so drive only if necessary and with extreme caution.

Monday will be partly cloudy with chilly winds and a high of 40.