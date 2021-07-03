A Humid, Hot Fourth of July with PM Storms; “Cool” Front Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

My granny declared, “It always rains on the Fourth of July.” She may be right again this year because we are likely to see scattered, late day t-showers. Have a blessed Independence Day!

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered evening t-showers.  The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 70.
FORECAST:  A return to normal for the Fourth of July!  Sunday will feel very humid.  The afternoon clouds will build up, and we’ll see scattered PM t-showers.  Sunday’s high:  94.  A typical monsoon pattern continues through Wednesday.  Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers.  On Tuesday, a mild “cool” front pushes some additional moisture in from the east.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of only 89.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of area storms and a high of 91.  Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the mid 90s.

