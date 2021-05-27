A Hotter Friday; First 100 Saturday; T-Showers Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

For many, the long Memorial Day weekend will begin on Friday, which will be sunny and hotter.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening but clear up overnight. NW winds will range from 10-15 mph, and the low will be 65.

FORECAST: Friday will be sunny and hotter with a high of 97. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. Could we see our first triple-digit day on Saturday? We will probably hit 100. The south winds will range from 10-25. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Sunday’s high will be 94. Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 93. The west winds will range from 10-30 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 90. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there. Wednesday’s high: 94.