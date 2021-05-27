A Hotter Friday; First 100 Saturday; T-Showers Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

For many, the long Memorial Day weekend will begin on Friday, which will be sunny and hotter.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening but clear up overnight.  NW winds will range from 10-15 mph, and the low will be 65.
FORECAST:  Friday will be sunny and hotter with a high of 97.  The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph.  Could we see our first triple-digit day on Saturday?  We will probably hit 100.  The south winds will range from 10-25.  Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Sunday’s high will be 94.  Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 93.  The west winds will range from 10-30 mph.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 90.  Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few drops here and there.  Wednesday’s high:  94.  

