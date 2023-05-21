Last night, I shamelessly used my own forecast for storms to prep my lawn for summer. (Evil laugh here!!) Before the t-showers, I applied an over-seeding of fresh Texas Bermuda grass seed and fertilizer. The natural nitrogen in rainfall does more for lawns, trees, and shrubs than anything manmade, so I woke up to a very green lawn.

TONIGHT: Tonight, a very different night. We’ll see a slight chance of isolated area showers early in the evening with clearing skies overnight. The low will be 61, and the SW winds will range from 5-10 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny and will feel much drier. The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph, and the high will go up to 91. Tuesday will be sunny and even warmer with a high of 94. Wednesday will be sunny and 95. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 96. Friday will be sunny and 93. Saturday will be partly cloudy and a little windy with a high of 93. Sunday will be partly cloudy with moderate winds a high of 92. Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and 89.