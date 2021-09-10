A Hot Saturday; Storms Return Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

This was this morning’s sunrise in Las Cruces, captured by Penny Dunklee. See the bird on the wire? Poor thing. He already looks hot, and Saturday will be a little hotter. Here’s your forecast…

FRIDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear for the perfect football Friday night!  The south breeze will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will be 68.
FORECAST:  On Saturday, the big ridge of high pressure sitting atop the whole Southwest reaches its maximum, causing our high to reach 97.  We’ll see perfectly sunny skies with south winds at 5-15 mph.  Sunday will be sunny with a breezy afternoon and a high of 94.  Monday will be sunny and 95.  High pressure spikes again on Tuesday for a high of 97.  On Wednesday, the ridge breaks down and humidity flows back into the Borderland.  This means widely scattered showers and t-showers by late Wednesday.  Wednesday’s high:  94.  Thursday will be 91 and partly cloudy with isolated late day storms.  Friday will be 92 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of isolated storms.  Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 91 and isolated storms.  Sunday will be mostly sunny and 93.

