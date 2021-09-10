A Hot Saturday; Storms Return Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

This was this morning’s sunrise in Las Cruces, captured by Penny Dunklee. See the bird on the wire? Poor thing. He already looks hot, and Saturday will be a little hotter. Here’s your forecast…

FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear for the perfect football Friday night! The south breeze will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will be 68.

FORECAST: On Saturday, the big ridge of high pressure sitting atop the whole Southwest reaches its maximum, causing our high to reach 97. We’ll see perfectly sunny skies with south winds at 5-15 mph. Sunday will be sunny with a breezy afternoon and a high of 94. Monday will be sunny and 95. High pressure spikes again on Tuesday for a high of 97. On Wednesday, the ridge breaks down and humidity flows back into the Borderland. This means widely scattered showers and t-showers by late Wednesday. Wednesday’s high: 94. Thursday will be 91 and partly cloudy with isolated late day storms. Friday will be 92 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of isolated storms. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 91 and isolated storms. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 93.