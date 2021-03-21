A Gusty, Dusty Monday; Chance of Rain Wednesday; Near 90 Next Monday? Your 9-Day Forecast

I took this picture of Southwest University Park in a dust storm. The bad part of Spring are the gusty, dusty days. The good part of Spring is that we warm right up into summer and baseball!

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and though the winds have been only moderate through the day, the winds will get stronger in the night. SW winds will range from 15-35 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The low will be 56.

FORECAST: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Monday. Monday will be “one of those days” with strong winds gusting to near 60 mph and blowing dust. A cold front comes through with partly cloudy skies, so the high will be only 68*. Tuesday will be a sunny day but still a windy day in the afternoon. The winds will gust to near 35 mph, not as strong as the winds on Monday. On Wednesday, a low-pressure system and cold front move through New Mexico, bringing widely scattered rain showers throughout the Borderland and light snow showers in the mountains of southern New Mexico. The west-NW winds will gust to near 40 mph, and the high will only be 60. Thursday will be sunny and 70 with light winds. Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 77. Saturday will be just like Friday with a high of 79. High pressure really builds up for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be sunny and 82. Monday will be partly cloudy, windy, with a high of 86!