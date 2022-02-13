Ah, yes, as people finish enjoying Super Bowl LVI, they may say to themselves… “Oh, shoot, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow!” It’s time for another trip to the store. (DO NOT BE TEMPTED TO TAKE YOUR CO-WORKER’S FLOWERS HOME, though they smell so fresh.) As for the weather… perfection achieved on Monday. Enjoy it because a powerful wind-maker and cold front are on the way by Tuesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: With clear skies and light winds from the SW at calm to 10 mph, the low will drop to 31 at the airport, 28 in the valley.

FORECAST: Happy Valentine’s Day! On Monday, you will fall in love with the sunshine and high of 71. The warm SW breezes will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and 76 with gusty winds! The warm SW winds will gust to near 50 mph, and we could see a little dusty haze as a low-pressure system approaches. On Wednesday, that powerful low-pressure system moves through bringing gusty winds, rain showers, and mountain snow showers. Wednesday’s high will drop to 58. The system clears out on Thursday, and the winds will be dry and chilly. Expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 53. Friday will start out cold with a low of 28 but end up sunny with a high of 56. Saturday will be sunny and 65. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 70. Strong, gusty winds return next Monday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 73.