A Gorgeous Monday; High Pressure Builds for Memorial Day Weekend with Triple-Digit Heat — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s back to work Monday for a very important week at Ft. Bliss… Memorial Day weekend is coming up.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight with light winds from the SW at 5-10 mph. The low will be 62.

FORECAST: Monday will be as beautiful as Sunday but about 1 degree warmer. The afternoon will be breezy with SW winds at 5-20 mph, and the high will be 93. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 94 with a breezy afternoon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 96. High pressure continues to build over northern Mexico, increasing the highs. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97. Friday will be sunny with a high of 99. Saturday will likely be our first 100-degree day with sunshine, hot breezes, and 100. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and 101. Memorial Day will be a very hot day at 103 as high pressure reaches its maximum that day. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 101 and late day t-showers.