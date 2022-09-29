My son Mason gave me a tour of his school, the Texas Tech Paul Foster School of Medicine. It’s a lovely campus right across from University Medical Center. Like the pic below, we’ll see a lot of clouds on Friday with a chance for a few drops here and there. Do you love much cooler weather? Oh, it’s coming this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy overnight.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 60.
FORECAST:  Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 85.  West of El Paso, expect showers and some isolated t-showers.  In El Paso, we’ll have a slight chance of a few drops here and there… nothing major.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86.  Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with a high of 84.  Monday will be sunny and 82. Tuesday will turn mostly cloudy with passing t-showers by late in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s high: 82.  A cold front blows in for Wednesday leaving partly cloudy skies and a high of 75.  Thursday will be sunny and 79.  Friday will be sunny and 81.