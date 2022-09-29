My son Mason gave me a tour of his school, the Texas Tech Paul Foster School of Medicine. It’s a lovely campus right across from University Medical Center. Like the pic below, we’ll see a lot of clouds on Friday with a chance for a few drops here and there. Do you love much cooler weather? Oh, it’s coming this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 60.

FORECAST: Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 85. West of El Paso, expect showers and some isolated t-showers. In El Paso, we’ll have a slight chance of a few drops here and there… nothing major. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with a high of 84. Monday will be sunny and 82. Tuesday will turn mostly cloudy with passing t-showers by late in the afternoon. Tuesday’s high: 82. A cold front blows in for Wednesday leaving partly cloudy skies and a high of 75. Thursday will be sunny and 79. Friday will be sunny and 81.