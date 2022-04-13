You could really feel the cold front today with highs in the low 70s. Good news: we get a day off from the gusty winds on Thursday. Moderate winds return again on Good Friday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The moderate winds will slowly die down to a light breeze overnight.  Just after midnight, the west-NW winds will range from 5-10 mph.  The low will be a chilly 39.
FORECAST:  Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and much lighter winds.  The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph, only breezy at times.  The high will warm back up to 80.  Good Friday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and moderate winds in the afternoon.  The west winds will gust to near 40 mph, and the high will be 86.  Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 87.  Easter Sunday will be sunny with warm breezes to 25 mph in the afternoon.  Sunday’s high: 88.  Monday will be sunny and 92.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 93.  Tuesday’s winds will become strong by afternoon, gusting to near 55 mph.  We’ll see a dusty haze that day.