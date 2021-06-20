A “Cool” Front Monday; Extreme Heat Wednesday; Heavy Rain Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast

It seems silly to call it a “cool” front when we only drop to 99, but that’s what happens on Monday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  Expect occasional gusts as isolated area t-storms break apart.  Slowly, the skies will clear as the winds calm down.  The NW winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the low will be 80.
FORECAST:  Monday will bring a very mild “cool” front, which will usher in additional moisture and scattered afternoon/evening t-showers.  Monday’s high will be 99, and the east winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts for the west side.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers and a high of 98.  High pressure builds back up starting Wednesday taking the high to 106.  Thursday: Sunny and 105.  Friday:  Partly cloudy and 107.  Saturday could be a very stormy day with the potential for brief, heavy rainfall and a high of 92.  Sunday will bring scattered t-showers with a high of 90.

