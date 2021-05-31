A Cool Front Brings T-Showers Tuesday; A Stormy Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s back to work Tuesday, maybe at the new WestStar Bank building downtown.

MONDAY NIGHT:  We’ll see a few clouds early in the evening, but expect mostly clear skies and a steady breeze from the west at 10-20 mph.  The low will be 63.
FORECAST:  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 90.  We’ll feel that extra humidity in the air, not only Tuesday, but most of the workweek.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers.  Wednesday’s high:  91.  Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 92 with another round of late day t-shower chances.  Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 93.  Saturday will be 95 with a slight chance of a few stray showers but otherwise partly cloudy.  Sunday will be mostly sunny and 98.  Monday will be mostly sunny and 99.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 100.

