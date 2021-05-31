A Cool Front Brings T-Showers Tuesday; A Stormy Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s back to work Tuesday, maybe at the new WestStar Bank building downtown.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds early in the evening, but expect mostly clear skies and a steady breeze from the west at 10-20 mph. The low will be 63.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 90. We’ll feel that extra humidity in the air, not only Tuesday, but most of the workweek. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers. Wednesday’s high: 91. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 92 with another round of late day t-shower chances. Friday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers and a high of 93. Saturday will be 95 with a slight chance of a few stray showers but otherwise partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 98. Monday will be mostly sunny and 99. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 100.