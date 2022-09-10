What a busy Saturday, and the weather is about to “get busy” as well tonight with a cold front and isolated t-showers. First, it’s the Battle of I-10 at UTEP! The weather should start out quite sunny and nice, but watch the skies late in the evening for possible developing storms. A cold front overnight could bring in storms late tonight/early Sunday.

Also, it was Amy and my honor to watch our son Mason wear his white coat for the first time (pics below). The Texas Tech University Paul Foster School of Medicine held the special ceremony for 136 future doctors… the class of 2026! May God bless all the future physicians. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated area showers and t-showers. Some storms may develop very late in the evening, even overnight tonight. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph but will shift NE after midnight with a mild “cool” front. The low will drop to 66, and the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and t-showers. With a high of 86, the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. On Monday, the high will climb to 88 with isolated area showers and t-showers. On Tuesday, we could see much stronger t-showers and even brief, heavy rain as a low-pressure system rolls over the Borderland. Tuesday’s high: 89. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler at 87. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a drier feel and a high of 92. Saturday will be sunny and 93. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and 88.