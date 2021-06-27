A Burst of Severe Weather and A Heavy Rain Threat

Three severe storm warnings were posted this afternoon, two in El Paso County and one in Dona Ana County. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central El Paso County until 6:30 pm. These storms, and other strong storms to follow later today, could produce winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter size hail. Expect more potentially strong t-showers tonight and the threat of heavy rainfall Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

What’s going on? Why are the storms so strong? We have a rare combination of events: a mild front from the east, a low pressure area passing through, and a surge of tropical moisture. Hurricane Enrique is off the west coast of Mexico, and though the storm will stay far away from El Paso, its moisture core will pass over the Borderland, giving us cloudy days and periodic t-showers for days.

As always, stay safe by NOT driving into flooded roadways. Stay with KTSM on-line and on-air for continuous updates.