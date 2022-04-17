I hope you had a blessed, joyous Easter Sunday. Everyone loved the lighter winds today. Your news team celebrated (pic below) by eating Karla’s fresh-baked Croatian Easter bread, which was sweet and delicious. I hope you enjoyed the light winds today because, unfortunately, it’s going to be a windy week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the NW at 5-10 mph. This will mean a cooler low of 54.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and moderate winds. The SE winds will range from 10-25 mph. The winds combine with a high-pressure ridge to give us a high of 92! The winds get a little stronger on Tuesday, gusting to near 35 mph. Tuesday’s high: 93. On Wednesday, we will be sunny with moderate winds and peak gusts near 40 mph. We will also be slightly cooler with a high of 89. Thursday will be sunny and 90 with moderate winds. Friday will bring strong, gusty winds and a dusty haze as winds peak at near 55 mph. Friday’s high: 93. A cold front moves through on Saturday, dropping the high to 81. Winds should be only breezy on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with moderate winds. If the data holds together, we’ll see a chance of rare late evening t-storms east of El Paso on Sunday night.