We warmed back up today to 66. Tomorrow, the winds will warm us to 70, which is right at normal for this time of year. Don’t put away the big coat just yet because a significant cold front blows in on Friday! We’ll see cloudy skies, feel very chilly gusts, and may see some light rain…. snow in the Sacramento Mountains. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will remain moderately gusty for several hours into the evening. West winds will range from 10-35 mph with the strongest gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. Slowly, the winds will die down a bit in the night. The low will be 42.



FORECAST: Thursday will be sunny with warm, moderate winds that will raise the high to 70. The SW winds will range from 15-35 mph but should be below the level needed for blowing dust. A significant cold front blows in on Friday, reminding us that we are still in winter. With a high of only 49, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. We have a slight chance of a light rain showers, nothing major. The north winds will range from 10-35 mph. The Sacramento Mountains in New Mexico and Guadalupe Peak will see snow with this system. The weather gets much better for the weekend. With light winds, Saturday will be sunny and 62. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and 73. On Monday, a very mild “cool front” will blow in dropping the high to 69. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 78! Wednesday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 80. A mild “cool front” blows in on Thursday, dropping the high to 74. Friday will be sunny and 80.