EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy 4th of July!🎆🎇🧨🎉🎊🍾

Well expect a hot & humid holiday today!🥵🧴☀️ Heat advisory will take effect at noon today until Friday at midnight so don’t expect a break from the heat anytime soon!

As a matter of fact, today is expected to be our 20th day of triple digits this year so far.

Expect slight rain chances this afternoon, however, they are going to pick up to 20% on Wednesday and Thursday!