We tied the record for most consecutive days at 100 or higher. The old record was set in 1994 with 23 days (from June 23 to July 15). We set a record high today as well. We hit 108. The old record was 107 set in 1951.

TONIGHT: A Heat Advisory is posted for the entire Borderland. The skies will be partly cloudy but turn clear overnight. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 80.

FORECAST: An Excessive Heat Warning is posted for El Paso County Monday through Wednesday. Sunday will start out sunny put turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. We could see some drops falling from a few clouds, but most of those drops will evaporate before hitting the ground. With a high of 110, exercise extreme caution outdoors. The winds will be light and variable, and the dew points will be high enough to feel extremely hot and muggy. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 111. Once again, we may see some mostly evaporating drops with the extreme heat. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 110. A few mostly evaporating drops will be possible throughout the workweek. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 110. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 108. Friday will be partly cloudy and 109. It looks as though the last day of triple-digit heat could be Saturday.