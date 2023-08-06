The misery meter went up in all three categories today with a high of 112! 112 beats the old record of 103 set in 2015 by 9-degrees. I had predicted 111 all week, and I was still 1-degree too cool!! We were just 2-degrees from the all-time high in El Paso, which is 114 on June 30, 1994. So far this year, we’ve had 52 days at 100 or hotter, 30 days at 105 or hotter, and 3 days at 110 or hotter. Unfortunately, the triple-digit heat continues all week. Your hot forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph. The low will be 82.

FORECAST: An Excessive Heat Warning is posted for Monday, the highest level of warning for heat. Monday will start out sunny with building afternoon clouds. With a high of 109, expect a chance of isolated evening t-storms. The NW winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Tuesday, the big dome of high-pressure starts to subside a little. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 105 with scattered evening t-storms. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few pinpoint showers and a high of 102. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated evening t-storms and a high of 102. Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms and a high of 103. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few pinpoint area showers and a high of 106. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 107.