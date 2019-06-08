Weather

Fair / Windy

El Paso

96°F Fair / Windy Feels like 91°
Wind
22 mph W
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
74°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
21 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Las Cruces

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Deming

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear/Wind
62°F Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Alamogordo

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Pine Springs

88°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 84°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
67°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Saturday

97° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 71°

Sunday

99° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 71°

Monday

98° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 98° 70°

Tuesday

99° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 70°

Wednesday

100° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 100° 71°

Thursday

102° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 102° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

94°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

91°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
91°

89°

10 PM
Clear
0%
89°

86°

11 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

12 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

6 AM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
75°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

Latest Forecast

