Watch & Win Contest

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Landry’s restaurants’ credit card information may have been hacked — here’s the chains affected
Top Stories
Tiger dies at the El Paso Zoo
Top Stories
Las Cruces man who intentionally ran over two pedestrians sentenced to prison
Gunmen attack U.S. family in Mexico; 13-year-old American citizen killed in car chase
MLK Canned Food Drive kick-off
Complete overnight closures on I-10, Alameda scheduled to resume on January 6
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Slightly cooler day, dry week ahead
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Freezing morning with possible fog, weekend warm up ahead
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Winds and rain chances return today
Wednesday Weather on the go: First wind maker of 2020 arriving
Tuesday Weather on the go: Freezing morning, calm conditions today, rain chances ahead
Monday Weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, below average day
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Rebstock leaves UTEP for job at Old Dominion
Top Stories
Big second half pushes New Mexico State past Cal Baptist
Top Stories
UTEP women soar past Florida Atlantic, 96-65
Florida Atlantic rallies to edge UTEP men, 59-56
Sunland Park Racetrack looks toward 2020 racing season
El Paso, Las Cruces high school basketball highlights for Jan. 3: 9 Overtime Hoops
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Local bakeries work overtime to keep Rosca de Reyes tradition alive
Top Stories
El Paso City Council to discuss proposed censure against Morgan after 8-week postponement
Professional race circuit comes to the Borderland at Vado Speedway Park
White Sands National Park expects an increase in tourism in 2020
Sun Bowl athletes visit kids, bring special gifts at local hospitals
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch & Win Contest