Kellyanne Conway leaving the White House

(CNN) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is saying goodbye to the Trump administration.
Conway made the announcement Sunday night in a statement.
She says she will be leaving her post at the end of the month, citing “family” as a reason for her departure.
Her husband, George Conway — a political operative for an anti-Trump Republican group called the “Lincoln Project” — will also be leaving his position.
She emphasized their duty as parents in her statement, saying: “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.”
Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention, but it’s unclear if she will still do so.