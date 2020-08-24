Kellyanne Conway leaving the White House

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump along with his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway acknowledge the crowd during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is saying goodbye to the Trump administration.

Conway made the announcement Sunday night in a statement.

She says she will be leaving her post at the end of the month, citing “family” as a reason for her departure.

Her husband, George Conway — a political operative for an anti-Trump Republican group called the “Lincoln Project” — will also be leaving his position.

She emphasized their duty as parents in her statement, saying: “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.”

Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention, but it’s unclear if she will still do so.