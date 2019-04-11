Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Washington
Senators spar over southern border crisis solution
Gun control groups fight for federal law changes
Texas groups receive RFK Human Rights Award
Lawmakers discuss climate change
House passes bill offering immigrants path to citizenship
More Washington Headlines
Schrader, Bonamici at hearing about Chemawa Indian School
SAFE Banking Act would let pot shops use banks
DHS requests billions in emergency border funding
‘Strolling Thunder’ campaign calls on Congress to prioritize families
Boeing’s CEO faces questions over 737 Max
Democrats divided over issue of impeachment
House considers stopping companies from blocking generic drugs
New Secretary of Interior under investigation
Democrats question Trump’s sanctuary city idea
Democrats, Republicans want to fight robocalls