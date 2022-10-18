Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
64°
LIVE NOW
KTSM 9 News at Noon
El Paso
64°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your …
Top Stories
How Texas races could impact Biden’s abortion legislation …
Astros weigh in on rest, luck ahead of ALCS Game …
Video
Views from the anchor desk: fall is the best season …
Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign …
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Back in the 70s
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend kicks …
Top Stories
Weather Watcher of the Day!
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 60s
Video
Who is most vulnerable to impacts of climate change?
DRIED UP: Compounding fires and floods in Southwest …
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Astros weigh in on rest, luck ahead of ALCS Game …
Video
Top Stories
Why do schools get fined when football fans storm …
Top Stories
New Mexico State eying second straight win in battle …
Video
Coronado, El Paso High volleyball teams claim district …
Video
El Paso’s Steven Montez receives tryout with Green …
Video
Locomotive FC part ways with four more players from …
Video
Living Local
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
2022 UFG
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Hello Kitty says ‘hello’ to El Paso with visit by …
Video
Top Stories
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El …
Video
‘Corazón, Historia, y Raíces’ to highlight history, …
City of El Paso confirms 4th monkeypox case, expands …
Video
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell, …
Promos
Past Contest Winners
Gas Card Giveaway
KTSM Birthday Club
2022 Pro-Football Challenge
Breast Cancer Awareness
Tailgate Forecast
The More You Know
About The More You Know Expo
TMYK Expo 5k Fun Run
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.