EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year… well, almost. The holiday season is just around the corner, which sparks the yearly debate: when is the appropriate time to put up Christmas decorations?

My house is currently in fall decor, which is my favorite season, but I’m getting increased pressure from my better half to start putting up Christmas decorations ahead of Thanksgiving. Department stores and coffee shops have been in holiday mode for a while now, so why not us? Plus, the earlier you decorate, the longer you get to enjoy those decorations (just be weary of that electric bill.)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, one of my favorite Christmas movies

Traditionally, I put up Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday is a holiday that most people get the day off, it’s a way to work off the turkey and pie consumed the day before, and the weather is still typically nice enough to get my “Clark Griswold” on without freezing. However, my neighbors have already started putting up Christmas decorations, as has our chief meteorologist Monica Cortez (I never thought Monica would have her Christmas tree up before mine,) and all of a sudden, I’m starting to feel left out.

Christmas decorations at the Morgan’s a couple years back

Sometimes I feel like our Christmas tree could be featured in a catalog

I think the better question isn’t necessarily when the most appropriate time to put up Christmas decorations is, but rather, when is the best time to get in the holiday spirit. The answer is probably a little different for everyone.

I imagine I’ll begin feeling festive a little early this year (I’m already done with my Christmas shopping, although that had more to do with all the early shopping deals.) On Saturday, KTSM will be broadcasting the Winterfest Opening Day Lights Parade and tree lighting. It’s the largest single event in downtown El Paso as San Jacinto Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland. It doesn’t get more Christmas than that in El Paso, and I can’t wait for the festivities to come. We’ll follow that up by broadcasting the Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving Day six days later, and then it’s full steam ahead to the holidays, which really is my favorite time of the year.

So… This is what I did over the weekend 🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/U60MRpvqI5 — Monica Cortez (@MonicaKTSM) November 13, 2022 Monica has her Christmas tree up and looking festive

So, back to the original question: when is the appropriate time to start putting up Christmas decorations? The answer: whenever you want! There are no rules when it comes to putting up the tree or lights (there are rules when the lights must come down, but we’ll talk about that in a later post.) Do what makes you happy and my best advice would be to do it as a family. Create family traditions in the process, after all, that’s what the holidays are all about.

Christmas pajamas are a holiday tradition in our family

More PJ’s

I can’t wait to put on my Santa hat

This is where I buy our yearly Christmas ornament (another tradition,) St. Nicks in Denver

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to amorgan@ktsm.com.

