Let me first provide some context. I attended last week’s game in Denver on Thursday night. The Indianapolis Colts and Broncos played the worst game I have ever seen at Mile High Stadium (check out last week’s post on growing up a Broncos fan and what hope does to your favorite NFL team by clicking here). Despite how terrible this game was, Denver had a chance to win it in overtime and it all played out, quite literally, right in front of me. Russell Wilson locks in on Courtland Sutton and completely disregards a wide open K.J. Hamler, which would have been, not just the game’s only touchdown, but a game-winner for my team in what will likely be the only game I see in person this season. Instead, Wilson’s pass fell incomplete and the Broncos lost 12-9. A game that saw seven field goals and zero touchdowns. Brutal. It doesn’t get much worse than that.

What could have been in the Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football snoozer on Oct. 6 in Denver

Fast forward to this week’s Thursday night game between two of the worst teams in league, the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. You had a feeling going into this one that it was going to be another one of those boring games, and boy did it deliver. Da Bears had two goal-to-go red zone opportunities in the first half, but couldn’t get in the end zone (they couldn’t even muster up a field goal). The first half ended with a Commanders field goal, a 3-0 Washington lead and another Thursday night snoozer.

Attempting to be witty as I so often do on Twitter (attempting being the key word), I decided to tweet about the game at the half, asking if we’d ever see another touchdown on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime (yes, Amazon is now broadcasting NFL games, although they very well might be rethinking their position on this right now).

Will we ever see another touchdown again on #TNFonPrime…? — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 14, 2022

Using the official hashtag #TNFonPrime, someone on the broadcast crew saw my tweet and featured it exclusively on the halftime show. With the help of Richard Sherman voicing his displeasure for the lack of offense in these Thursday night games, it made for a pretty entertaining clip.

I was really confused why my phone started blowing up during dinner tonight… apparently we made the halftime show, El Paso 😂#TNFonPrime https://t.co/JF545HXum7 pic.twitter.com/sOJvmyNgP2 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 14, 2022

Didn’t expect that when I hit send, and let’s just say it took over the night in a way I’ll never forget. To be honest, I turned it off and I’m really surprised anyone saw this because of how bad the game was. I guess it just goes to show, good or bad, cable or stream, the NFL always finds a way to keep us watching. My guess is most people were watching for fantasy football purposes, which probably didn’t work out well if you had any of these guys in your starting lineups. Better luck next week to our fantasy lineups and Amazon Prime. The matchup: Saints vs. Cardinals.

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on "Views from the Anchor Desk", send your ideas to amorgan@ktsm.com.

