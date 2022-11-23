EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a timeless tradition that keeps giving each and every Thanksgiving Day. It’s time to release the much-anticipated 2022 Thanksgiving Day sides power rankings, which are sure to be highly-debated at the dinner table on Thursday.

A lot of unscientific research and consideration on my part goes into these rankings each and every year. Stuffing remains in the top spot this year, uncontested much like pumpkin pie in the 2022 Thanksgiving Day pie power rankings released on Wednesday. However, there are some changes to the Top 10 this year. Let’s dig in!

2022 Thanksgiving Day sides power rankings:

1. Stuffing

2. Mashed Potatoes

3. Mac & Cheese

4. Cranberry Sauce

5. Sweet Potatoes

6. Green Bean Casserole

7. Rolls/Corn Bread

8. Gravy

9. Corn

10. Deviled Eggs

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to amorgan@ktsm.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.