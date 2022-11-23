EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a timeless tradition that keeps giving as we approach Thanksgiving Day. It’s time to release the much-anticipated 2022 Thanksgiving Day pie power rankings.

A lot of unscientific research and consideration on my part goes into these rankings each and every year. Pecan pie remains in the top spot, uncontested. Not even the Bulls, Patriots or Yankees dynasties of the past could take down this Texas staple. However, there are some changes to the Top 10 this year. Let’s dig in!

2022 Thanksgiving Day pie power rankings:

1. Pecan Pie

2. Pumpkin Pie

3. Apple Pie

4. Cherry Pie

5. Sweet Potato Pie

6. French Silk Pie

7. Banana Cream Pie

8. Blueberry Pie

9. Chocolate Pie

10. Cranberry Pie

Others Receiving Votes: Cobbler (all the flavors), Blackberry Pie, Peach Pie, Key Lime Pie, Lemon Meringue Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, Buttermilk Pie

