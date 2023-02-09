EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner as the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a game full of headlines. Whether you plan on watching the game, the halftime show or the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday is all about coming together and feasting on a spread that consists of a ridiculous amount of carbs (they don’t count on Super Bowl Sunday.)

By the way, here’s a pro tip for you: get to the grocery store as soon as possible if you haven’t already. Much like the holidays, Americans flock to supermarkets ahead of the big game and you don’t want to get stuck there over the weekend, or worse, be forced to make multiple stops to complete your list in order to make that 7 layer dip.

With that being said, it’s time to release the much-anticipated 2023 Super Bowl Sunday food power rankings. A lot of unscientific research and consideration goes into these rankings each and every year. Wings continue to dominate the top spot on the list, but there are some changes and new additions to the Top 10 this year. Let’s dig in!

2023 Super Bowl Sunday food power rankings:

1. Wings

2. Nachos

3. Buffalo dip

4. Chips & queso/Guacamole/Salsa

5. Pizza

6. Jalapeño poppers

7. Pigs in a blanket

8. Mozzarella sticks

9. Spinach & artichoke dip

10. Potato skins

Other receiving votes: fried pickles, sliders, meatballs, pepperoni rolls, garlic knots, quesadillas, sub sandwiches, chili, tater tots.

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to amorgan@ktsm.com.

