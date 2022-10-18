EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — I cannot imagine living in a city that doesn’t offer all four seasons (spring, summer, fall, and winter.) While some seasons may be shorter than others in El Paso, we are fortunate to see all four here in the Borderland, the best and one of the longest is fall.

Fall provides much-needed relief from the scorching hot temperatures we see every summer in El Paso. The summer is too long and too hot not to take the time to embrace the fall. From the lovely decorations my wife puts up that make our house a home, to the spiced-scented candles that make you feel wholesome inside, even some pumpkin spice at your local coffee shop, there’s something for everyone in the fall.

One of my favorite hobbies is going out, whether it be a hike or just a drive to the mountains, to take pictures of the fall foliage. In fact, this past weekend, we were able to get a head start by heading north to Colorado where it’s peaking right now. All the colors! It’ll be another couple weeks before we start to see the oranges, the yellows, and even the reds in El Paso or in the mountains of Ruidoso, but I can’t express enough how worth the effort it is to breathe the crisp mountain air, snap and share these photos.

Our day trip to Vail, CO provided breathtaking views

Sometimes you just have to get in the car and go where the road takes you

Taking a day trip to the mountains isn’t the only fall adventure worth taking. There are corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple picking, haunted houses and of course, trick-or-treating for the kiddos. A little bit of everything as fall represents the start of the holiday season. A time to spend with family and friends, gathered around the dinner table or even huddled up next to a fire when temperatures begin to drop. That’s my happy place and while we’re at it, just 13 days until Halloween, 37 days until Thanksgiving and 68 days until Christmas, but who’s counting anyway.

Speaking of colder weather, even our clothes are cuter in the fall. Bring on the sweaters, jackets and boots with the fur. However, I will caution you, packing for sweater weather can be a challenge if you plan on traveling in the next few weeks. It’s still hot during the day, but temperatures plummet at night, which means you basically need to pack your whole wardrobe.

I think we look cute in our “fall outfits” as my wife calls it

I often refer to the fall as the “most wonderful time of the year.” There’s only one reason for that, though: sports (of course.) All the sports! All of them! Football is in full swing, nothing beats postseason baseball, the NBA and NHL are just getting started. There’s not much more you can ask for as a sports fan.

If you’re still not convinced fall is the best season of all, it’s basically the only time of year you can go without turning on the air conditioning or the heater for weeks (or months in the Morgan household.) Everyone is trying to save money these days and this is a good way to do it.

So, go put on a sweater, grab your pumpkin spice drink and enjoy the season, because winter is coming.

Bonus picture of Breckenridge, CO in the fall, one of my favorite spots regardless of the season

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to amorgan@ktsm.com.

