EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a timeless tradition during the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas Day is a time for traditions, and one of those traditions is gathering around the Christmas tree and watching Christmas movies. In this week’s blog post, we are going next level with Christmas movies, as it’s time to release the much-anticipated 2022 Christmas movies power rankings.

A lot of unscientific research and consideration on my part goes into these rankings each and every year. ‘The Santa Clause’ remains in the top spot, uncontested. This is the movie you watch with all of the kids in your family on Christmas Eve, just before putting the milk and cookies out for the “big man” (or watching another two or three of these movies.) As is the case every year, there are some changes to the Top 10 this year, so let’s begin.

2022 Christmas movies power rankings:

1. The Santa Clause

2. Home Alone

3. The Grinch

4. Christmas Vacation

5. A Christmas Story

6. It’s a Wonderful Life

7. Miracle on 34th Street

8. Elf

9. A Charlie Brown Christmas

10. Polar Express

Others Receiving Votes: Christmas with the Kranks, Scrooged, Deck the Halls, Fred Claus, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Trading Places, Four Christmases, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, White Christmas, Love Actually, Family Man, Scrooged, A Christmas Carol, Gremlins, Bad Santa, Serendipity, Jingle all the Way, Die Hard, Harry Potter, Jack Frost, Just Friends

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to amorgan@ktsm.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.