EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a tradition unlike any other. It’s time to release the much-anticipated 2022 Halloween candy power rankings.

A lot of unscientific research and consideration on my part goes into these rankings each and every year. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups remain in the top spot, uncontested. Not even the Bulls, Patriots or Yankees dynasties of the past could take down those peanut butter cups. However, there are some changes to the Top 10 this year.

2022 Halloween candy power rankings:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Butterfinger

3. Nestle Crunch

4. Kit Kat

5. Twix

6. 100 Grand

7. Milk Duds

8. Snickers

9. M&M’s

10. Sour Patch Kids

Others Receiving Votes: Skittles, Airheads, Milky Way, Starburst, Blow Pops, 3 Musketeers, Laffy Taffy, Tootsie Roll, Nerds, Hershey’s Bars, Almond Joy, Mr. Goodbar, Heath, Baby Ruth, Whoppers, Jolly Ranchers, Smarties, Runts

