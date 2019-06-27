Thursday’s weather on the go: Another triple digit day expected, slight rain chances stick around

A high pressure system above us will be keeping us seasonably warm as we expect another 100° day for Thursday.

The system will also be bringing dry, warm air into the area, keeping most of the region calm. However moisture from eastern Texas will flow into our region causing possible chances for rain.

Thunderstorms are expected in mountain areas towards the east like Guadalupe Pass and Van Horn.

Today is expected to be our sixth triple digit day of the month and year. This day last year we did see 23 days in the triple digit temperatures.

With this being said, 2019 is much cooler than 2018, this however is not unusual, as the Borderland has previously seen years with no triple digit numbers.

Looking ahead into the weekend, our region will be cooling into more seasonal temperatures with clear conditions.