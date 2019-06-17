KTSM gives back the community, encourages others to do the same

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, June 17, the KTSM 9 News team volunteered at three organizations in the community: Salvation Army, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and the Humane Society.

But volunteering shouldn’t end on Monday. Here is how you can help.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has three areas volunteers can sign up to help with:

Kitchen – Packing food boxes full of notorious food for families in need.

Thrift Store – Inventory, sorting clothes.

Migrants – The salvation army is currently feeding about 1500 meals a day to migrants.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is also in need of volunteers to help check the food that has been donated to make sure the packaging has not opened.

El Paso Humane Society

Also, the El Paso Humane Society is in need of volunteers especially this time of year:

Kitten Season – Bottle feed and care for baby kittens.

Cleaning – Cleaning animals kennels.

Playtime – Giving the animals much-needed care and attention.

Without volunteers, these organizations wouldn’t be able to care for the people and pets in need.