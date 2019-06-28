Friday’s Weather On the go: Early morning thunderstorms clear out, another expected 100° day

Thunderstorms woke up certain areas in the Borderland early Friday morning.

West El Paso, Canutillo, NE and Central El Paso experienced most of the storm starting around 11 P.M. Thursday and lasting through most of the early morning hours of Friday.

The storms are expected to dissipate as we enter the later morning hours but the region will stay under a 10% chance of rain for the rest of the day before drying out no Saturday.

The high-pressure system we have been seeing above our region will move and settle in Central New Mexico Friday, causing weak disturbances in the northern part of our region.

Friday is expected to be the Borderlands 7th day of the year reaching 100°.

Winds will stay calm Friday into Saturday as they move from the Southeast at 5-15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return for Saturday but another round of triple digit temperatures are expected on Sunday, expecting to reach a high of 100°.