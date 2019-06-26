Democrats prepare for first Presidential debate. How to watch.

In this June 24, 2019, photo, a billboard advertises the Democratic Presidential Debates across from the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, in Miami. Don’t envy NBC News executive Rashida Jones, who is behind this week’s inaugural Democratic presidential debate and will have to juggle 20 candidates, five news personalities and, it’s likely, one tweeting president.. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WATCH THE DEBATE HERE.

WATCH THE PRE AND POST SHOW HERE.

(NBC News) – Ten of the top 20 Democratic presidential candidates are preparing to take the stage for the first debate of the 2020 campaign this evening in Miami.

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the 2020 presidential candidates in two primary face-offs, Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27, live from Miami. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and Jos Diaz-Balart moderate. Pre-debate coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Each is hoping to capture the public’s eye.

“If you’re a lesser-known candidate, you have to make some kind of mark in this debate. Because it will be a predicate for fundraising and media attention,” says Democratic pollster and strategist Brad Bannon.

Elizabeth Warren is surging in progressive polls.

She’ll visit the nation’s largest migrant shelter Wednesday before taking center stage with former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke and eight other candidates.

On Thursday ten more candidates, including the heavy hitters in the polls: Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg will take the stage.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ZMnvjp