City of El Paso holds off ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy resolution another month

The Mayor and council had a heated debate trying to decide what's best when it comes to a resolution calling for the federal government to stop its current 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The City of El Paso could possibly see the reimbursement funds it’s been seeking after assisting with the flow of migrants.

That’s one of the reasons why city council will wait another month before issuing a resolution against the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy.



“We’re talking a four week postponement. It’s not the end of the world,” Mayor Dee Margo said.



“If we can get this stuff accomplished and figure out what we’re going to do locally it’s going to have a heck of a lot more impact if we can come together with the Mexican government, the City of Juarez, El Paso, and our federal law enforcement to deal with some of this stuff over there immediately, then to wait for some resolution going to Washington and hope they do something about it,” Mayor Margo explained.

“We shouldn’t be withholding decisions that we make, even if they’re a resolution that has more power in the spirit than it does with actual practices,” City Representative for District 1 Peter Svarzbein added.



Last Thursday, the Mayor said Senator John Cornyn’s office offered resources and asked the city to project how much more money would be spent on migrant support until the end of the calendar year.



Another reason the Mayor supported postponing the resolution, “We figured it was going to be somewhere around an excess of $500,000.”

“Our voice matters, and to think that we’re going to postpone this based upon possibly $500,000 that’s being withheld by the government, I don’t really think is appropriate,” Svarzbein responded.

City reps Peter Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello, and Cassandra Hernandez continue to push for relief to happen sooner than later.

“You go to annunciation house, you see their facility and there are people that are sleeping on the floor who are feeding people everyday. We as a city can’t even pass a resolution to support our own asylum seeking laws,” Annello shared.

The resolution is expected to be brought to council in four weeks.

