US 54 North shut down after hit and run injures 2 people, El Paso police say

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people are injured, one with serious injuries, after a hit and run crash on US 54 North at the Ellerthorpe Avenue exit.

The El Paso Police Department sent out an alert about the crash just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Two people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital. One of those two is suffering from serious injuries, police said.

US 54 North is being shut down and all traffic is being forced to exit before they reach Railroad.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

