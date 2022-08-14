EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the following projects and lane closures that may impact El Paso motorists during the week of Aug. 14.

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West

Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone.

Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane from the Artcraft onramp to Montoya Lane.

The eastbound Artcraft onramp will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Remain on South Desert Boulevard and enter I-10 at Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane from the Artcraft onramp to Trade Center Avenue.

The westbound Artcraft onramp will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Remain on North Desert Boulevard and enter I-10 at Transmountain Road.

Crews will be restriping onramps.

Monday, August 15,

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from the Transmountain Road offramp to the Transmountain Road onramp.

DETOUR: Traffic will be diverted to South Desert Boulevard and allowed to re-enter westbound I-10 at the Transmountain onramp.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

Transmountain east and westbound inside shoulders closed.

Crews will be working on median drainage riprap.

Montana Avenue (US-62) Raised Median Project

Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana westbound between Sam Moore and Mattox right lane closed.

Montana eastbound between Meadowview and Hawkins right lane closed.

Crews will be working on driveway and sidewalks.

Installation of Sidewalks, Raised Medians and Pedestrian Rail Project

Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer northbound between Titanic and Hercules right lane closed.

McCombs north and southbound between Dyer and US-54 right lane closed.

Crews will be installing new pedestrian handrails.

Paisano east and westbound between Santa Fe and St. Vrain left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new pedestrian handrails in medians.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

I-10 Guardrail Replacement Project

Continuous until further notice.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Asarco bridge right lane closed.

Crews will be installing metal beam guard fence.

I-10 eastbound between Asarco bridge and Schuster shoulder closed.

Crews will be working on concrete barrier.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) Wrong Way Driver Construction Project

Continuous until further notice.

Oregon southbound at Loop 375 closed.

Detour to Mesa.

9th east and westbound between Mesa and Oregon closed.

Loop 375 westbound between Madrid and Santa Fe right turn lane and shoulder closed.

Crews will be installing communication equipment.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.

Crews will be working on improvements at median.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane and exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Pershing and Trowbridge right lane closed.

US-54 southbound between Diana and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Wednesday, August 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound between US-54 and Border Museum right lane closed.

Woodrow Bean westbound at Bomarc entrance ramp complete closure.

Thursday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn left lane closed.

Friday, August 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Vinton and Anthony right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton left lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, August 15 through Thursday, August 18

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Copia alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Maintenance

Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Paisano between Beacon and El Paso Drive right lane closed.

Crews will be working on concrete.

Tuesday, August 16

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain complete closure.

Detour Loop 375 westbound to Vinton and Loop 375 eastbound to Artcraft.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, Aug 13 through Saturday, Aug 20

Daily, 7:00AM to 2:00 PM

Americas Avenue north bound over UPRR bridge

North Loop northbound exit ramp

Crews will be working on concrete paving placements and striping

Sunday, Aug 14 through Thursday, Aug 18

Nightly, 9:00PM to 2:00 AM

Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp

Crews will be working on new utilities

Sunday, Aug 14 through Thursday, Aug 18

Nightly, 9:00PM to 5:00 AM

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to Pellicano

Crews will be working on concrete traffic rail and reconfiguring pavement markings

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, Aug 14 through Thursday, Aug 18

Daily, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard West

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles

Sunday, Aug 14 through Thursday, Aug 18

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Sunday, Aug 14 through Thursday, Aug 18

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Sun Fire Boulevard and Rich Beam Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping

Sunday, Aug 14 through Thursday, Aug 18

Nightly, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound right lane closure between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be placing sidewalk

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard West

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound right and left lane closures between Roseann Court and Diamond Head Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing traffic signal foundations at Golden Gate Road

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound right and left lane closures between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US62-180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing illumination conduit and foundations

Overlay, Safety Lighting Project

Sunday, Aug 14 through Friday, Aug 19

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closure between Ivey Road to Rio Vista Drive

Crews will be pouring raised median construction

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Drive to Nevarez Road

Crews will be working on median construction, potholing utilities and installing crosswalks.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, Aug 17 through Thursday Aug 18

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound frontage road left lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be prepping for stamp concrete

Construction of Safety Lighting Project

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dyer Street (BU 54) northbound and southbound left lane closure from Souda Avenue to Sun Valley Drive

Lanes will be reduced to two lanes in work area

Crews will be constructing new safety lighting

Tornillo Bridge Project

Wednesday, Aug 17 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

I-10 Tornillo (MM 55 to 57) eastbound and westbound left lane closure Wednesday

I-10 Tornillo (MM 55 to 57) eastbound and westbound right lane closure Thursday and Friday

Crews will be installing traffic barrier for construction activities

Passing Lanes Project

Tuesday, Aug 16 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

MM 78 to 94 eastbound and westbound right and left shoulder closure

MM 78 to 94 eastbound and westbound right and left lane closure

Crews will be removing of rumble strip and installation of hot mix

Landscaping Project

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 to Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange eastbound and westbound right shoulder closure

Crews will be excavation for landscape improvements

Horizon/Alameda Raised Median Project

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound left lane closure between Bowdoin Street and Green Desert Circle

Traffic will be reduced to one lane

Crews will clean single slope rail and illumination drill shafts

Monday, Aug 15 through Friday, Aug 19

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH20) alternating right lane closure from Midway Drive to George Orr Road

Traffic will be reduced to one lane

Crews will be installing ground boxes and remove concrete sidewalk

I-10 Widening East

Monday, Aug 15 through Saturday, Aug 20

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Gateway East and West Boulevard alternating lane and shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard to Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conduit prep and rock wall operations

Continuous until further notice

I-10 eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, Aug 15

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound outside lane closure (MM 59)

I-10 main left lane will remain open

I-10 Westbound at N. Yarbrough Dr.

Tuesday August 16, 2022

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

I-10 right lane closure from Lomaland to Yarbrough Dr.

I-10 left lanes will remain open.

I-10 Westbound at McRae Blvd.

Tuesday August 16, 2022

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 Westbound right lane closure Sumac Dr. to McRae Blvd

I-10 Westbound McRae off ramp closure.

I-10 Westbound left lanes will remain open.

Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence

Tuesday, Aug 16

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound inside lane closure (MM 59)

I-10 right main lane will remain open

Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence

Wednesday, Aug 17

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound inside right lane closure Tornillo (MM 58)

I-10 right main lanes will remain open

Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence

Thursday, Aug 18 through Saturday, Aug 20

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound outside left lane closure (MM 58)

I-10 right main lane will remain open

Crews will be removing and replace Metal Beam Guard fence

Sergeant Major Operational Improvements

Sunday August 14

Overnight 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure at Sergeant Major Boulevard

Crews will be boring across Loop 375 for illumination work

Continuous until further notice

Loop 375 northbound and southbound complete closure at Sergeant Major Boulevard Exit ramps

Sergeant Major entrance gates closed

Traffic traveling northbound and southbound will detour at Liberty Expressway and exit at Constitution Avenue

Crews will be constructing northbound and southbound turn-around lanes and installing traffic signals at intersection

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 westbound continuous left lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous left lane closure 5.4 miles east of Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to RM 1165/652

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 18-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the electric work, rock wall installation, RCP pipe and inlet

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating eastbound and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165/652 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions