EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The road connecting the Northeast and Northwest parts of town is getting major upgrades, but that will come at the expense of drivers who take the picturesque route.

TxDot will begin work on all four lanes of Transmountain next month. They say the project will take more than a year. During the construction, traffic could be down to one lane for stretches at a time in both directions while crews repave the road.

The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2021.