EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A sinkhole in the Lower Valley is causing a a road closure.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Lower Valley Water District, the 200 block of Camino De La Rosa Road is closed because of a sinkhole.

Camino de La Rosa Road is closed from Sacred Well Drive to Alameda Avenue. Traffic is being diverted eastbound to Alameda Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area.

KTSM 9 News will provide an update as soon as the road is reopened.