Traffic Alert: Semi-truck crash causing delays on I-10 near Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A semi-truck crash is causing delays on Thursday morning after a semi-truck crashed near Tornillo on Interstate 10 East.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported injuries, though did not indicate the extent of the injuries nor what caused the truck to crash. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. and all lanes were closed on I-10 East.

According to a tweet from EPCSO, traffic is being directed to Alameda Avenue.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Sheriff's Office deputies on scene of single tractor-trailer accident at I-10 east at mile marker 61 with injuries. Traffic is being redirected to Alameda Ave. at I-10 and exit 55 expect some delays and use caution. — EP SHERIFF'S OFFICE (@EPSHERIFF) June 24, 2021

Officials are asking drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.