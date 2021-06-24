Traffic Alert: Semi-truck crash causing delays on I-10 near Tornillo

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A semi-truck crash is causing delays on Thursday morning after a semi-truck crashed near Tornillo on Interstate 10 East.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported injuries, though did not indicate the extent of the injuries nor what caused the truck to crash. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. and all lanes were closed on I-10 East.

According to a tweet from EPCSO, traffic is being directed to Alameda Avenue.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

