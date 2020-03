EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of the Border Highway is closed following a serious crash Thursday morning.

According to police, the department’s Special Traffic Investigators responded at about 6:45 a.m. to Loop 375 East near Paisano.

Officials say at least one person was seriously injured in the wreck.

Loop 375 East is shut down; find an alternate route if you’re planning to travel through that area.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.