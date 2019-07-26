At least one dead in Chaparral crash involving military vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person is dead following a crash involving a military vehicle near Chaparral Friday morning.

According to New Mexico State Police, the wreck happened before 11:30 a.m. on NM 213 and Lisa Drive near Anthony Gap.

The area is closed off to traffic to allow authorities to investigate.

“Law enforcement is on scene, motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, use extreme caution. Please expect delays,” NMDOT said.

