Road closures happening in El Paso from July 26 – August 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT has released the schedule for road closures that will be happening across El Paso for the week of July 26 – August 1.

Crews will be working on several projects in El Paso through August.

You can check below to see which sides of town will be impacted by the closures.

Mesa Park Project

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Schuster complete closure.

Crews will be removing overhang from underpass bridge and Tri-State will be installing signs.

Monday, August 10 through Saturday, August 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Executive and Executive westbound on ramp complete closure.

Crews will be removing overhang and painting.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, July 26 through Thursday, July 30

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa southbound lanes between Mesa Hills and Festival complete closure.

Crews will be placing asphalt.

Continuous until further notice.

Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.

Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.

Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Mesa Safety Improvement Project

Monday, July 27 through Thursday, July 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa and Mesa Hills intersection between Festival and Crown Point alternate lane closures.

Mesa and Baltimore intersection between Cincinnati and Gregory alternate lane closures.

Mesa and Argonaut intersection between Castellano and Montecillo alternate lane closures.

Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.

North Loop and Hawkins intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, July 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia right lane closure with complete Copia exit-ramp closure.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia right lane closure.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Tuesday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Plant and Padres right lane closure with complete Padres exit-ramp closure.

Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and one mile west of Fonseca right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Paisano and Chelsea left lane closed with complete Paisano on-ramp closure.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Wednesday, July 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Dallas and Brown left lane closure with complete Dallas on-ramp closure.

I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane closure with complete Porfirio Diaz exit-ramp closure.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Thursday, July 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-178 westbound Doniphan on-ramp complete closure.

SH-178 eastbound between Upper Valley and Doniphan left lane closure.

I-10 westbound between Dallas and Downtown exit right lane closure.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Friday, July 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Palm left lane closure with Piedras complete on-ramp closure.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Spur 1966 right lane closure.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Pothole Repair

Monday, July 27 through Friday, July 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler with complete middle/right lane and various closures.

Crews will be working on pothole repairs.

Spall Repair

Sunday, July 26 through Thursday, July 30

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Dallas exit and Paisano on-ramp alternating lane closures.

Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.

Maintenance

Friday, July 24 through Friday, July 31

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SH-20 (Doniphan) east and westbound between Spur 6 and Spur 37 (Vinton Rd) right lane closed.

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound between US-54 and Railroad alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning.

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Monday, July 27

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound left lane closure from Lyman Dutton Circle to Zaragoza Road intersection

Joe Battle Boulevard northbound left lane closure from Montwood Drive to Zaragoza Road intersection

Crews will be constructing new retaining wall.

Monday, July 27 through Monday, August 10

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

Zaragoza Road northbound complete lane closure between Walmart/Chick-Fil-A driveway and McDonalds (all businesses will have one driveway open)

Traveling public will be shifted to the southbound lanes of roadway

Crews will be preparing roadway for pavement panels.

Monday, August 10

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

Montwood Drive eastbound complete lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive

Traveling public will be shifted to westbound lanes of roadway

New section of Zaragoza will be open at Joe Battle Boulevard southbound to Montwood Drive to relieve traffic congestion

Crews will be reconstructing placement of concrete panels.

I-10 Connect

Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn) to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano and follow the marked US 62 detour.

Crews will be placing girders for an overhead bridge.

Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30

24-hour closure

Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed.

DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 at Pershing Drive.

Crews will be placing girders for an overhead bridge.