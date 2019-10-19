Ramp demolition causing a 46-hour closure this weekend in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers need to be aware of a 46-hour closure in Central El Paso as overhead bridges are being demolished.

The demolition will allow for crews to build new ramps to Juarez as a part of the I-10 Connect Project.

Here are more details on that project, as well as other closures around El Paso:

I-10 Connect project

Courtesy of TxDOT

7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds Street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will not be allowed to cross under US 54 at any point during this closure.

Crews will be demolishing parts of an overhead bridge.

Monday, Oct. 21, through Thursday, Oct. 24 Nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gateway Boulevard North will be closed to all traffic between US 62 (Paisano Drive) and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue)

DETOUR: Access northbound US 54 via I-110.

Crews will be working on a bridge deck.

Long-Term Closures Which Will Remain in Place Next Week

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Ramp T, which connects Gateway Boulevard North to northbound US 54 north of US 62 (Paisano Drive), remains closed until further notice.

Alternating complete closures of Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

Lane closures are in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures are in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures are in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10, until further notice.

Lane closures are in place on Gateway Boulevard South between Findley Avenue and US 62 (Paisano Drive) until further notice.

Upcoming Long-Term Closures

While the exact date and duration of the following closures have not been established, motorists are encouraged to be aware of the following proposed long-term closures:

Ramp V, which connects southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive), will close to all traffic so crews can temporarily open Gateway Boulevard South to two-way traffic. This temporary change is necessary to allow access to the Findley/Latta neighborhood during upcoming concrete paving work on Paisano.

All traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas on northbound Interstate 110 will be required to turn right on US 62 (Paisano Drive). This temporary traffic change is necessary to allow crews to route southbound traffic on I-110 into the northbound lanes giving crews additional room to work on retaining walls.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Sunday, Oct. 20 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard

Traffic will exit at Hawkins Boulevard and re-enter at Airway Boulevard

Crews will be striping

Monday, Oct. 21 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 eastbound complete closure between Airway Boulevard and Hawkins Boulevard

Traffic will exit at Airway Boulevard and re-enter at Hawkins Boulevard

Crews will be striping

Tuesday, Oct. 22 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard

Traffic will exit at Hawkins Boulevard and re-enter at Airway Boulevard

Crews will be striping

Maintenance

Sunday, October 20

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Complete closure at IH-10 at Artcraft Overpass.

Left lane closures on Desert North and Desert South

Left lane closures at Paso del Norte Westbound

Left lane closures at Artcraft Eastbound

Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center lane closed at Gateway West and Piedras

Right lane closed at Piedras Northbound between Gateway East and Gateway West

Right shoulder closed at US-54 South by Cassidy Gate

Right lane closure at SH178 Artcraft East and Westbound between Upper Valley to State Line

IH-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2

Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22

9 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Night)

Hawkins exit ramp closed, and Gateway East closed at Eastside Road.

Detour through Eastside Road to Industrial to Hawkins, and back on to Gateway East

Crew will be working on barrier moves.

Monday, October 21 to Monday, November 4

Right turn lane on Gateway East to Hawkins Southbound will be closed for two weeks.

Crew will be working on a water line.

Rockwall Repair

Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West left lane closure between Hawkins and Airway

I-10 Westbound right shoulder closure between Hawkins and Airway

Crews will be repairing rock wall in the area.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, October 21 through Thursday, October 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)