Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Westside crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in early December at a Walmart Neighborhood Walmart on the Westside.

According to EPPD, at about 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 9, a collision occurred at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 951 N. Resler.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue or purple custom painted “low rider” type four-door vehicle with noticeable chrome around each window, chrome wheels, a wood-colored steering wheel, light-colored interior and no front plate.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male, with a light complexion, some facial hair and noticeable tattoos on his lower forearms.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or driver is asked to call the STI Office at (915) 212-4080.

