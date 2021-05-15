Police: Pedestrian hit in South-Central El Paso

Traffic

by: KTSM Report, Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to a pedestrian collision that happened early Saturday morning in South-Central El Paso.

EPPD’s said the collision happened at Paisano Drive and Nino Aguilera Street in South-Central El Paso. Police alerted the media at 6:20 a.m.

There’s no word yet on the victim or their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story