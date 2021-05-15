Police: Pedestrian hit in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to a pedestrian collision that happened early Saturday morning in South-Central El Paso.

EPPD’s said the collision happened at Paisano Drive and Nino Aguilera Street in South-Central El Paso. Police alerted the media at 6:20 a.m.

There’s no word yet on the victim or their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.