EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Far East El Paso early Sunday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle at Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard. The incident was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.